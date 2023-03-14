Jagan hints at shifting to Visakhapatnam in July

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had hinted at shifting the administration to Visakhapatnam in July. He told the ministers and the officials at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday that he would start operating from Visakhapatnam in July.

He also directed the officials to ensure that all MoUs signed in Visakhapatnam during the global investment summit are converted into reality. He told the officials to keep a regular monitoring of the investment offers and ensure that they are grounded.

The Cabinet meeting adopted 2023-27 new industrial policy which would be presented to the Assembly during the budget session, which started on Tuesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also hinted at changes into the cabinet. He said that some ministers were not up to the mark and they would be dropped at the next reshuffle. He regretted that some ministers and some MLAs were not taking active part in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

The chief minister took some ministers and the MLAs to task without naming them and said that they are taking the 2024 general election so lightly. The election is going to be a tough battle, he told them and said that he would not compromise on giving tickets.

The Chief Minister also told the Ministers to ensure that all the seven candidates of the party won the MLC elections from the Assembly quota. While the YSR Congress fielded seven candidates for the seven vacancies, the opposition TDP too had fielded one candidate, forcing an election.

The chief minister told the ministers to keep the MLAs together and ensure that the party’s candidates are voted. He told them that not a single vote should go to the opposition from the ruling party.