Jagan doing social injustice to the BCs, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, before coming to power has promised to work for social justice to the BCs if he is given a chance to come to power, is totally doing the negative, doing injustice to the community after assuming charge, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of the BCs at the New Malhari Nursery at Maddayyappagaripalle in Thamballapalle Assembly segment on resuming his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, after a gap of two days. Lokesh suspended his pada yatra for two days due to the poll code as elections for the Legislative Council were on. On Tuesday he resumed Yuva Galam as the poll process was over.

Lokesh felt that Jagan has the habit of taking every section of people by surprise by promising something which the people will believe and later forget what he assured them. What he told the people during his pada yatra as the leader of the Opposition seeking one chance to become the Chief Minister but after coming to power he totally forgot the promises that he had made to them, Lokesh maintained.

The BCs are appointed only to the positions which do not have any power nor any funds while those positions where there are sufficient funds available and where they can exercise power are given to the leaders of his own community, he remarked.

It is the TDP that has set up a federation and allotted quarries to the Vaddera community but now the YSRCP leaders are grabbing these quarries from the community, Lokesh pointed out. He promised the Vaddera community that once the TDP forms the government again all these quarries will be reallotted to them and the welfare schemes that are now suspended will also be revived. Also, funds in the budget will be allocated as per the ratio of the communities and justice will be done for the Kuruba community too, he added.

Earlier, the representatives of the Kuruba, Vaddera, Fisheries and other communities complained to Mr Lokesh that no welfare programme was being implemented for them. The BC students have to discontinue their studies as the scholarships that are extended earlier are now discontinued, they told Lokesh.