Dasara Trailer: Nani’s Intense Action Drama

Advertisement

Natural Star Nani’s Dasara movie trailer is released today by the makers. The trailer revealed a glimpse of the characters and introduced Nani as Dharani and Keerthy Suresh as Vennala. The film revolves around the coal mines at Godavarikhani in Telangana and is said to be a rugged action drama. Dasara is said to be made on real incidents. The action episodes are intense and they look realistic.

The film is going to be a feast for mass and action film lovers. The visuals are impressive and seeing Nani in a rugged look gives us a fresh feel. Trailer hints at the violence with action shots in the film. Dasara also has a love story along with a heart touching emotional drama. The cinematography work and the background score are the major highlights. Dasara is made by debut filmmaker Srikanth Odela. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing this film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations and it will release on 30th March.