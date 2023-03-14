Wait continues for Pawan Kalyan’s Makers

Telugu360
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is trying hard to fulfil his political needs and film commitments. The actor is currently busy with the party formation day celebrations of Janasena and is expected to finish the Vinodaya Sitham’s remake shoot soon. As per the sources, the actor is showing complete dedication in finishing the projects on time.

Once Pawan Kalyan is done with Vinodaya Sitham’s remake, he is expected to shoot for OG and Utsad parallelly next month. OG film is based on Mumbai background and going to be a complete gangster drama. Pawan will also have some major shoots in Japan. Harish Shankar is also planning his schedules in between for Utsad.

OG is produced by DVV Entertainments and directed by Sahoo fame director Sujeeth. Utsad is in Harish Shankar’s direction and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

