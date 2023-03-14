Samantha Overwhelmed with Shaakuntalam

Samantha’s Shaakuntalam is all set to hit screens by 14th of April. Samantha watched the final copy of the mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’ in 3D and she was overwhelmed with the output. Sam took her social media page and shared her happiness. She seems to be very confident that the movie will impress the family audience.

Samantha wrote “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey.#Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!”.

In Shaakuntalam Samantha will be seen playing the lead role of ‘Shakuntala’, the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamithra. Gunasekhar is the director and Neelima Guna along with Dil Raju is producing the film. The film will have a pan-Indian release.

And I finally watched the movie today! @Gunasekhar1 garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! pic.twitter.com/WiwL10Qwi8 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 14, 2023