CBI’s sudden change in stance on Jagan shocks YSRCP!

The CBI which is investigating nearly two dozen quid pro quo cases against AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has never objected petitions seeking exemption from personal appearance of Jagan in CBI court after he became CM in May 2019.

The CBI even did not oppose petitions seeking cancelation of bail to Jagan.

The CBI simply left the decision to the wisdom of courts on these petitions.

But on Monday (today), the CBI changed its stance all of a sudden on this issue.

The CBI strongly argued in CBI court against giving him exemption from personal appearance.

The CBI argued that Jagan has now become CM and have enormous powers with which he can influence witnesses and alter investigation into his cases.

The CBI stated that its already 10 years since cases were booked against Jagan and they are still in discharge petition stages and if more exemptions are given to Jagan, these cases will be delayed further.

The CBI’s sudden change in stance raised political speculations of whether BJP government at the Centre is distancing itself from Jagan. It shocked rank and file of YSRCP who fear that something is going wrong this time.

If its so, then political circles expect shocking developments in AP politics in New Year 2022.