Celebrities about RRR

RRR released yesterday and the response is huge. The film opened to packed houses and reported massive numbers on day one. Several celebrities watched the film and posted their opinion about the film on their social media handles. Bollywood kept calm and none of the top celebrities responded about the film. Tollywood director Sukumar penned a beautiful poem on the film and SS Rajamouli after he watched the film. Here are some of the responses from top celebrities:

Chiranjeevi: RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!

Varun Tej: RRR is a masterpiece!!! Period. Load, Aim, Shoot!

Shankar: Ravishing, Riveting, Robust. A Roar that’ll echo throughout times.Thanks to the whole team for an unparalleled experience. @AlwaysRamCharan -Raging Performance & Screen presence. @tarak9999‘s Radiant Bheem captivates your heart.Ur imagination stays undefeated, hats off “MahaRaja”mouli.

Prashanth Neel: Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan. What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film.

Atlee: RRR. @ssrajamouli sir wat an emotional mass entertainer loved the film. everyone’s efforts were on top @tarak9999 sir mass, wild & emotional Bheem is close to heart sir. @AlwaysRamCharan sir mass, stylish grantees goosebumps sir @DVVMovies awesome production, hats off to the team RRR.

Srikanth: Already Hearing Fantastic reports for @RRRMovie and enjoy the film in theatres from today. Congratulations @ssrajamouli garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 & @DVVMovies for Blockbuster success.

Harish Shankar: “FAN”TABULOUS & “FAN”TASTIC. RRR is Mind-Blowing. Congratulations to the pride of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli. Hats off to @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan.

Anil Ravipudi: The master storyteller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down. Rama Bheemulu tokkukuntu poyaru anthe.

Rashi Khanna: rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best!! Loved their bond.! #rajamouli sir, you are one magician!