Centre angry on AP govt over CID chief Sunil Kumar issue!

The union home ministry has expressed severe anger over Andhra Pradesh government for failing to submit ATR (action taken report) on APCID chief Sunil Kumar.

It may be mentioned that the union home ministry ordered AP government on July 4 this year to submit ATR to Centre on Sunil Kumar following complaints lodged by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krisham Raju against him.

However, the YSRCP government failed to submit ATR to union home ministry even after three months.

It may be recalled that Raghurama filed a complaint with union home ministry alleging that APCID chief Sunil Kumar was spreading communal hatred in AP by attending prayer meetings of one faith and speaking against other faiths, religions.

The union home ministry took serious view of this issue and asked AP government to submit ATR on Sunil Kumar.

But there is no response from AP government so far. With this, the union home ministry has again sent a letter to AP GAD secretary on Saturday to furnish ATR. The AP GAD secretary referred the letter to AP DGP Gautham Sawang.

It may be recalled that APCID chief Sunil Kumar arrested Raghurama in May this year after booking sedition cases against him for speaking against YSRCP government and for speaking against few castes and instigating communal unrest in AP.

Raghurama alleged that APCID sleuths resorted to third-degree methods in jail, tortured him and beaten him up badly. Raghurama however came out on bail in June on the directions of the Supreme Court.

After coming out of bail, Raghurama lodged complaints with union home ministry against Sunil Kumar.