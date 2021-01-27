Centre permits theatres to operate with higher seating capacity

The Centre issued revised guidelines for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the month of February. The movie theatres and multiplexes across the country are allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy from the past couple of months. The Centre now announced that the cinema halls and theatres can now operate at a higher seating capacity starting from February 1st. The revised SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting very soon.

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a huge decline in the last four months, the Centre lifted all the restrictions in the country. The updated guidelines will be issued soon. This would be a huge relief for the exhibition industry in the country that is shut and shattered from the past ten months.