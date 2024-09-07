x
Centre-State Coordination: CM Revanth Reddy ends KCR’s ill practices

Published on September 7, 2024

Centre-State Coordination: CM Revanth Reddy ends KCR’s ill practices

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Telugu states in the wake of unprecedented damage following heavy rains. After an extensive tour in AP on Thursday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Hyderabad on Friday, to take stock of the situation in rain-hit Telangana. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay accompanied Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During his visit to Hyderabad, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got a warm reception from CM Revanth Reddy. Later CM Revanth Reddy personally explained about the damage suffered by Telangana to Union Minister Chouhan through a power point presentation.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pegged the loss suffered by Telangana due to heavy rains and floods at Rs 5,438 Cr and stressed that the figure may increase after final assessment. He urged Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a senior Minister and a trusted aide of PM Modi, to release funds to address this calamity.

While the visit of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Telangana Secretariat is an official visit, part of regular administrative process, it has hinted towards a new beginning in Telangana Governance.

Though Telangana is ruled by Congress party, the main Opposition of BJP, which is in power at Centre, not even a slight unease was witnessed between the Congress CM Revanth Reddy and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In fact a palpable sense of bonhomie was displayed between Telangana CM, Ministers and Union Minister and his team during the meeting. Infact cameramen clicked Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy exchanging pleasantries cheerfully.

This kind of coordination between Union Ministers and Telangana Ministers was completely unimaginable during KCR’s rule. The political rivalry between BJP and BRS had permeated into governance, eventually harming Telangana interests.

In fact it has been alleged that BRS government had intentionally not allowed schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and under utilized funds from Centre, to ensure that BJP does not get credit. As a result of these politics, Telangana people have been denied their due share.

But CM Revanth Reddy is putting an end to ill practices followed by former CM KCR during BRS regime, in the sphere of Centre-State relations.

Inspite of intense rivalry between BJP and Congress at Centre, Revanth Reddy is ensuring proper coordination between Centre and Telangana state in terms of administrative issues. This is definitely a healthy way forward for Telangana.

Dnr

