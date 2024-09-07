x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tollywood producers ignoring Pan-Indian Release

Published on September 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Tollywood producers ignoring Pan-Indian Release

All the Telugu actors are in the mood of doing pan-Indian films. During the promotions and on the posters, every film says that it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. But the real fact is most of the films are skipping a Hindi release. Some of the films are releasing in Tamil and Malayalam in a limited number of screens. Kannada versions are also not releasing as the Karnataka people watch Telugu films in Telugu language. Why is the Hindi release being skipped by the makers? There are no takers for the Hindi theatrical release of Telugu films for most of the actors. Paying the digital expenses, spending for the promotions and releasing a Telugu film in Hindi is a huge burden for our producers.

They are dubbing the film in all the languages as they are getting decent deals for OTT and satellite. When there is no distributor coming forward to spend and release the film, our producers are restricting their films to Telugu. Also, there is a rule for 8 weeks OTT window across the North Indian belt. This is also a major reason. Except, Double iSmart, none of the recent films of our stars had Hindi theatrical release. Double iSmart was released because of Sanjay Dutt and the film was rejected badly by the audience. North Indian audience have been showing their love towards Prabhas and his films are reporting wide openings. After RRR, we have to wait to see how the upcoming releases of NTR and Ram Charan will perform in the North Indian belt.

Next Why did Pooja Hegde vanish from Telugu Cinema? Previous Centre-State Coordination: CM Revanth Reddy ends KCR’s ill practices
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR
image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley