Tollywood producers ignoring Pan-Indian Release

All the Telugu actors are in the mood of doing pan-Indian films. During the promotions and on the posters, every film says that it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. But the real fact is most of the films are skipping a Hindi release. Some of the films are releasing in Tamil and Malayalam in a limited number of screens. Kannada versions are also not releasing as the Karnataka people watch Telugu films in Telugu language. Why is the Hindi release being skipped by the makers? There are no takers for the Hindi theatrical release of Telugu films for most of the actors. Paying the digital expenses, spending for the promotions and releasing a Telugu film in Hindi is a huge burden for our producers.

They are dubbing the film in all the languages as they are getting decent deals for OTT and satellite. When there is no distributor coming forward to spend and release the film, our producers are restricting their films to Telugu. Also, there is a rule for 8 weeks OTT window across the North Indian belt. This is also a major reason. Except, Double iSmart, none of the recent films of our stars had Hindi theatrical release. Double iSmart was released because of Sanjay Dutt and the film was rejected badly by the audience. North Indian audience have been showing their love towards Prabhas and his films are reporting wide openings. After RRR, we have to wait to see how the upcoming releases of NTR and Ram Charan will perform in the North Indian belt.