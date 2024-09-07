x
Home > Movie News

Why did Pooja Hegde vanish from Telugu Cinema?

Published on September 7, 2024 by

Why did Pooja Hegde vanish from Telugu Cinema?

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde was once the most sought actress of Telugu cinema. She demanded big money for every film along with business class tickets, star hotel accomodation for her staff along with a big pay for all her staff members. When she was in demand, the producers had to accomodate for the actress. Soon a series of flops left Pooja Hegde with no new offers. Though a couple of producers from Tollywood approached Pooja Hegde, the actress was not ready to cut down her fee. Directors like Harish Shankar too replaced her because of her big demands. She was even removed from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Speculations said that Mahesh wanted her to be replaced after a series of flops.

Pooja Hegde had one Telugu film with Sai Dharam Tej but the film got shelved. The actress has not been making any efforts to make a comeback to Tollywood. She is signing Hindi films but she is not the happening actress there. Some of the filmmakers of Tollywood are considering Pooja Hegde but they are finding replacements because of her fat paycheque. For now, Pooja Hegde is busy with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and Suriya’s upcoming movie. In Telugu, Pooja Hegde is left with no films.

Next NTR’s Devara Trailer Treat from September 10th Previous Tollywood producers ignoring Pan-Indian Release
