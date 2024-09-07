x
NTR’s Devara Trailer Treat from September 10th

Published on September 7, 2024 by

Young Tiger NTR’s upcoming movie is Devara and the film hits the screens on September 27th across the globe. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The three singles that are out turned out to be impressive numbers. The makers today made an official announcement that the trailer of Devara will be out on September 10th. The makers are planning a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on September 10th and the entire team will attend the trailer launch of Devara. The post-production work of Devara is in the final stages.

One more single from Devara is yet to be released. All eyes are focused on the trailer and NTR fans are eager about the trailer. Anirudh is scoring the music and Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography work. Several VFX studios worked on this big-budget pan-Indian film. NTR will spend ample time on the promotions of Devara. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. S Naga Vamsi acquired the theatrical rights of Telugu states for a whopping price. All the deals for the film are closed.

