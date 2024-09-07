x
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy takes part in the first Pooja at Khairatabad Ganesh

Published on September 7, 2024

CM Revanth Reddy takes part in the first Pooja at Khairatabad Ganesh

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part in the first pooja performed at the famed Khairatabad Ganesh, kicking off the 10-day festivities. With CM visiting the historic Ganesh mandap, people gathered in large numbers in the area surrounding Maha Ganapathi.

Along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress incharge Deepa Das Munshi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar, senior leader P Vijaya Reddy were present on the occasion.

This is the first Ganesh Chaturthi festival after Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government assumed power in Telangana. CM Revanth Reddy sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings in ensuring development and progress of Telangana without any hurdles.

Khairatabad Ganesh idol has historic significance and this year Utsav Committee has set up 70-ft height idol, marking 70th year of celebrations. The majestic Sapta Mukhi Shakti Maha Vinayaka idol has seven faces and is a celebration to watch.

Earlier in the day, CM Revanth Reddy family performed Ganesh Pooja at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Newly appointed TPCC chairman Mahesh Kumar Goud family members also took part in the celebrations.

The 10-day Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations have kicked off across nation on Sunday. Ganesh Visarjan will be held on September 17 in Hyderabad.

Next Game Changer team disappoints again Previous NTR’s Devara Trailer Treat from September 10th
