Game Changer team disappoints again

Mega fans have been trolling Dil Raju and his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations for not posting any updates about Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The film is delayed by years and Shankar is yet to give a clarity about the release. Ram Charan shared the latest poster about the release of the second single in September. Everyone expected that the team will officially announce the release date of Game Changer but the team disappointed everyone again. It is now clear that Shankar hasn’t given any solid update about the release date to Dil Raju. During several occasions, Dil Raju made it clear that Shankar will take a call on the release date of the film.

For now, it is unclear if Game Changer will hit the screens on December 20th or if it will be pushed to next year. The only good news for Mega fans is that the next single will be out in September. Game Changer is yet to complete filming. Ram Charan has completed his part. Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles in Game Changer. Thaman is the music director of this pan-Indian attempt and Ram Charan plays a dual role in this political action drama.