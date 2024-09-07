All the leakages from Budameru stopped, CM Chandrababu and team continue work on festival day

In what comes as a good news on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti festival, Irrigation staff have successfully closed all the leakages from Budameru, completely stopping the overflows from the rivulet into residential areas.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh personally oversaw the Budameru repair works under the supervision of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the past five days, and ensured that all the leakages from Budameru are repaired, ensuring no further overflows occur into Vijayawada residential areas.

Informing media persons about the repair works done at Budameru, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, they have succeeded in controlling leakages from Budameru completely. However he warned Ministers and officials not to relax, as more work needs to be done to bring situation back to normalcy in Vijayawada.

“Repair works at Budameru have been completed. We are planning further works at Budameru to prevent a calamity like this in the future. The flood water in the streets will be completely cleared by tomorrow evening. Already groceries and other essential items are being distributed to flood affected areas. To bring situation back to normalcy, we are all working even on Vinayaka Chaviti festival day,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking to media at NTR district Collectorate on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, CM Chandrababu Naidu took part in Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja held at NTR Collectorate.

To ensure that people in flood hit areas do not suffer, CM Chandrababu Naidu has decided to work even on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is normally a holiday. He directed Ministers and officials to carry on relief works without any gap on the festival day.

Dnr