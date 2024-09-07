x
CV Anand is the new Kotwal

Senior IPS officer CV Anand is the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad City. In the fresh transfers done by Revanth Reddy Sarkar, CV Anand has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Hyderabad’s police force.

CV Anand is a 1991-batch IPS officer and has extensive experience of serving in Telangana and undivided AP. He has been serving as Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the time of announcement. The incumbent Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy, has been transferred as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement wing.

Senior IPS officer Vijay Kumar will take the role of Director General of ACB in the place of outgoing CV Anand.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner job is not new to CV Anand. A quintessential Hyderabadi, CV Anand served as Kotwal from December 2021 to October 2023 during KCR’s rule. He was transferred from the key post, as part of transfers done in the run up to Assembly polls, on Election Commission’s orders. Now he is once again back as Hyderabad Kotwal, as even Revanth Reddy Sarkar chose him for the important post.

Considered an able officer, CV Anand had even served as Commissioner of Cyberabad and Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department in the past. He had also held key responsibilities in Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

