Movie News

Advay’s Subrahmanyaa First Look: Striking!

Published on September 7, 2024 by

Advay’s Subrahmanyaa First Look: Striking!

Subrahmanyaa, a Pan India venture, is helmed by P Ravishankar who is introducing his son Advay as a lead actor. Produced on a big canvas by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the banner of SG Movie Creations, the film aims to captivate audiences across the country.

Extending Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster. While the pre-look poster showed the youngster in the back pose, the first look poster released by Shiva Rajkumar presents Advay in an action-packed avatar. He appears rugged with long hair and a thick beard. He seems to be in the middle of the jungle, while we can see masked men behind him. This striking poster engenders inquisitiveness.

The new poster for Subrahmanyaa vividly showcases the elaborate and fantastical world created for this film. Advay, who has trained extensively is set to spellbind in an adventurous role in his very first film.

