x
Switch to: తెలుగు
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

2025 TANA Conference Planning Committee Appointment

Published on September 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

2025 TANA Conference Planning Committee Appointment

2025 July TANA Conference planning has begun.  Conference will be held in Novi Suburban Show Place, Detroit metro area is the home of several national level Telugu Leaders, including 7 TANA Presidents, and well known for their innovative cultural programs, authentic Indian cuisines, hospitality, dedication and meticulous execution.

The Conference Coordinator Udaya Kumar Chapalamadugu has selected a few key leaders to plan the upcoming conference.  These leaders held various leadership roles in TANA, Detroit Telugu Association (DTA), Sri Venkateswara Temple, Sri Shirdi Sai Samsthan, and India League of America.

They have successfully organized 25th, 40th DTA conferences and 2005, 2015 TANA conferences.  Each one is tasked to develop a detailed plan and budget for critical areas and is expected to complete this exercise by the end of September 2024.

A Kickoff event is also planned for October 19th, 2024.

2025 TANA Conference Planning Committee Members:

– Gangadhar Nadella – (Chairman) – Fundraising

– Srinivas Koneru (KVK) – (Co Coordinator) – Finance and Revenue Generation

– Sunil Pantra (Conference Director) – Cultural

– Kiran Duggirala – (Secretary) – Planning Coordination

– Jogeswara Rao Peddiboyina (Treasurer) – Venue, Hotels and Food

– Neelima Manne (TANA North RR) – Competitions, Decorations, Women and Kids Activities

The Conference Planning Committee is also seeking volunteers from North Region Telugu Community.  Please Visit www.tanaconference.org  to volunteer for various conference activities.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Rs 1 Cr cash award and govt job to Deepthi Jeevanji Previous Advay’s Subrahmanyaa First Look: Striking!
else

TRENDING

image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail

Latest

image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
Actor Darshan and his girlfriend granted Bail
image
Mohan Babu gets a shock from Telangana High Court

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy
image
KTR backs Allu Arjun, hits out at Revanth Reddy
image
Are politics involved in Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Related Articles

CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot