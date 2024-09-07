Rs 1 Cr cash award and govt job to Deepthi Jeevanji

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced Rs 1 Cr cash award to Paralympics Medal winner Deepthi Jeevanji. The 20-year-old para Olympian won Bronze medal in Paralympics 2024 held in Paris.

Deepthi Jeevanji, who hails from Kalleda village in Warangal district met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Her parents also accompanied her.

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji for making India and Telangana proud with her achievement at Paralympics 2024. Appreciating her grit and hardwork, CM Revanth Reddy announced Rs 1 Cr cash award to Deepthi Jeevanji. He also promised a government job and 500 sq yards land for house in Warangal for the para athlete. Deepthi Jeevanji’s coach also got Rs 10 lakh cash award.

CM Revanth Reddy interacted with para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, her coach and parents and appreciated them for their efforts. He promised of supporting para athletes even in the future.

Deepthi Jeevanji was qualified for para athletics under mentally impaired category. Thanks to the ‘never-say-die’ attitude of her parents Yadagiri and Dhanalakshmi, she rose to the level of winning a medal in Paralympics from being a poor and mentally impaired girl in a remote village. Deepthi Jeevanji and her parents had to face countless struggles and humiliation in their journey.

Dnr