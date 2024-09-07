x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Roshan Kanakala Mowgli First Look: Eye-Candy

Published on September 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Roshan Kanakala Mowgli First Look: Eye-Candy

In his very first film Bubblegum, Roshan Kanakala proved his mettle in a lively role. He earned a craze among youth audiences. The young hero for his second film will be working with director Sandeep Raaj who grabbed a national award for his first movie Colour Photo.

Mowgli is the title locked for the movie, and the makers on Ganesh Chaturthi occasion also released the first look poster. Roshan Kanakala can be seen with a horse in the forest, and he showcases his abs in the vest. He sports a curly hair and a light beard. It’s truly an eye-candy, to see this lovely poster.

Mowgli is a beautiful love story set in a forest backdrop, and the movie is also said to have good emotions. TG Vishwa Prasad will bankroll the project on the People Media Factory. Kaala Bhairava continues his association with Sandeep Raaj, as he scores the music for his second directorial as well. Rama Mauti M cranks the camera.

More details of Mowgli are awaited.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vinayaka Chavithi Special Previous Rs 1 Cr cash award and govt job to Deepthi Jeevanji
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Latest

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun gets Interim Bail
image
MLC Venkat Balmoor defends Allu Arjun’s arrest
image
Big Breaking: Allu Arjun sent to Remand

Most Read

image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation
image
YS Jagan supports Allu Arjun
image
Allu Arjun’s arrest: Congress social media hailing Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips