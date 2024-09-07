Roshan Kanakala Mowgli First Look: Eye-Candy

In his very first film Bubblegum, Roshan Kanakala proved his mettle in a lively role. He earned a craze among youth audiences. The young hero for his second film will be working with director Sandeep Raaj who grabbed a national award for his first movie Colour Photo.

Mowgli is the title locked for the movie, and the makers on Ganesh Chaturthi occasion also released the first look poster. Roshan Kanakala can be seen with a horse in the forest, and he showcases his abs in the vest. He sports a curly hair and a light beard. It’s truly an eye-candy, to see this lovely poster.

Mowgli is a beautiful love story set in a forest backdrop, and the movie is also said to have good emotions. TG Vishwa Prasad will bankroll the project on the People Media Factory. Kaala Bhairava continues his association with Sandeep Raaj, as he scores the music for his second directorial as well. Rama Mauti M cranks the camera.

More details of Mowgli are awaited.