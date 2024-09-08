Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vinayaka Chavithi Special

The weekend episode started with housemates pick-up dialogue rap.

Nag peeps into Saturday’s house where housemates were spotted unhappy with Bebakka kitchen session. Bebakka doesn’t want to serve breakfast to housemates and she has an argument with Nikhil and Soniya for the same. She continued the discussion with Manikanta and Nikhil. Bebakka blames Nikhil and alleges that he is showing favouritism to Soniya. She alleged that he has two faces. She never ended the issue and continued the same with Prithvi by bringing up the old coffee cup issue.

Now Yashmi’s objection for Nikhil’s involvement in kitchen work. Nikhil was unhappy with Yashmi’s attitude. However, Yashmi as the winning team clan, has all rights to decide the kitchen department.

Soniya passed comments on Vishnu saying, “I am not involved in adulterated comedy” after Vishnu asked what’s the reason behind Nikhil and Soniya’s friendship.

Finally, after much drama, Nagarjuna started episode by asking Vishnu to do coffee for Prithvi and by giving them festive sweets. The housemates were pretty beautiful in festival dresses. Nag called Nikhil’s clan verigipoina ala, (broken tide), which is very damaging statement for Nikhil.

The weekend game started by judging their housemates with knives.

Nalla Kathi- someone who is a negative dragger

Sharp dagger -one who hurt the person with his words

Double-sided – two-faced

Rust knife – useless knife

Sekhar stabbed Manikanta for his negative thoughts. Vishnu stabs a Sharp dagger knife at Soniya because of her hurting words. Nag asked Vishnu not to poke others with her words. Nainika stabbed Yashmi with a double-sided dagger for her confession room issue. Bebakka stabbed Nikhil with a double-sided dagger for his way of talking. Bebakka left the clan of Nikhil and yet to decide her new clan. Now Nikhil’s team was left only with Manikanta.

Abhay stabbed Nikhil and asked him to be strong as on the first day. Sita stabbed Yashmi with Nalla Kathi. Seetha was unhappy with Yashmi’s leadership. Soniya stabbed Bebakka with Nalla Kathi for still not understanding the food necessity of housemates. Nabeel stabbed Nikhil with Chura Kathi for his taunting words. Prerana stabs Adhitya Ram with a rust knife because he is not mingling with anyone. Manikanta stabs Yashmi for the confession room decision and for her bossy attitude towards work in the house. Pridhvi stabs Rust knife to Adithya for not involving in the house. Yashmi stabbed double-sided Manikanta because he won’t stick to his stand. Nikhil stabs Bebakka with double-sided for her food management. Adithya Om stabs Sekhar with a rusted knife because he is sleeping all day.

Now it’s Nagarjuna’s time with the report card:

Flop contestants:

Nag first breaks Prerana and calls her a failure.

Then he breaks Seetha and asks her to show her qualities. Nag breaks Bebakka mask because she failed to create her own space. Nag breaks Adithya and asks him to come into the game.

Nag also breaks Vishnu’s mask, tells her that Bigg Boss house is not for personality development, and asks her to learn how to interact with people.

Nagarjuna saves only Soniya; the other five housemates, Sekhar Basha, Bebakka, Prithvi, Soniya, and Manikanta, are unsafe.