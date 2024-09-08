x
Home > Politics

HYDRA shock for Murali Mohan

Published on September 8, 2024

HYDRA shock for Murali Mohan

HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) was established to identify illegal encroachments constructed on the river banks across the limits of Hyderabad. The team of HYDRA has been working efficiently from the past few weeks and several encroachments of political bigwigs and celebrities have been demolished. It has been heard that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has offered a free hand to HYDRA. Jayabheri Group owned Legendary actor and businessman Murali Mohan received notices from HYDRA. He has been served notices for a construction in Rangalalkunta buffer zone. Located in the heart of the Financial District, Murali Mohan has been asked to demolish the construction near the Rangalalkunta lake.

Murali Mohan and Jayabheri are yet to respond about the notices served. Murali Mohan is one of the top builders in Hyderabad and Jayabheri Group constructed some of the most luxurious apartment spaces and villa communities in Hyderabad. Murali Mohan also owns expensive lands in and around Hyderabad. Murali Mohan never landed into controversies and Jayabheri is a reputed construction firm. It is heard that Murali Mohan has constructed a car workshop in the buffer zone of Rangalalkunta lake. Earlier to this, HYDRA demolished N Convention Centre owned by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna and the actor approached the court against the action taken.

