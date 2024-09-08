Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer: Quirky Fun with Action

Mathu Vadalara is an impressive dark comedy produced by Mythri Movie Makers. MM Keeravani’s son Sri Simha made his debut with this entertainer and the sequel for the film is now ready. Ritesh Rana is the director and Mythri Movie Makers backed this interesting attempt. Sunil, Satya, Jhansi, Fariah Abdullah and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the other lead roles. The trailer of Mathu Vadalara 2 looks promising and it offers quirky entertainment along with a bag of action and suspense. Sri Simha and Satya land into a murder trap and the rest of Mathu Vadalara 2 is all about the consequences. HE Team will be approached to trace them and the real fun starts here.

The entire story revolves around them and the trailer hints of loads of fun along with a roller coaster ride. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Several renowned actors and technicians worked for Mathu Vadalara 2. Kala Bharaiva scored the music and background score for Mathu Vadalara 2. The film is slated for September 13th release across the globe.