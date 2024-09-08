x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer: Quirky Fun with Action

Published on September 8, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer: Quirky Fun with Action

Mathu Vadalara is an impressive dark comedy produced by Mythri Movie Makers. MM Keeravani’s son Sri Simha made his debut with this entertainer and the sequel for the film is now ready. Ritesh Rana is the director and Mythri Movie Makers backed this interesting attempt. Sunil, Satya, Jhansi, Fariah Abdullah and Vennela Kishore will be seen in the other lead roles. The trailer of Mathu Vadalara 2 looks promising and it offers quirky entertainment along with a bag of action and suspense. Sri Simha and Satya land into a murder trap and the rest of Mathu Vadalara 2 is all about the consequences. HE Team will be approached to trace them and the real fun starts here.

The entire story revolves around them and the trailer hints of loads of fun along with a roller coaster ride. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Several renowned actors and technicians worked for Mathu Vadalara 2. Kala Bharaiva scored the music and background score for Mathu Vadalara 2. The film is slated for September 13th release across the globe.

Next Deepika and Ranveer Singh are Proud Parents Previous HYDRA shock for Murali Mohan
else

TRENDING

image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2
image
Prabhas to announce a new film in January
image
Allu Arjun responds after coming from Jail

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Allu Arjun With Press And Celebrities After Release From Jail
image
Live Visuals : Celebrities Rushed To Allu Arjun House
image
Special surprise in NBK’s Akhanda 2

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy stresses on image makeover for govt schools
image
Telangana Congress vs Tollywood: Power, Politics, and Personal Vendettas ?
image
Congress Govt witch hunting Tollywood: Kishan Reddy’s big allegation

Related Articles

Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress