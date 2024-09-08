Deepika and Ranveer Singh are Proud Parents

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently welcomed a baby girl. Deepika was admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital on September 7th and the couple is overjoyed with the arrival of their newborn. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this news, and the excitement is palpable. The couple has been spotted participating in spiritual rituals, seeking blessings for their baby from the past few days. Deepika shared a beautiful maternity photoshoot on Instagram, addressing the constant speculation and negativity surrounding her pregnancy, and celebrating the beauty of motherhood.

People eagerly anticipate the couple’s parenting journey, having already seen glimpses of it through their public appearances. The recent news of their newborn child has further heightened this excitement. Ranveer Singh is busy with a bunch of films while Deepike Padukone kept all her film related commitments on hold and she is enjoying her maternity break.