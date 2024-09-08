Dulquer Salman and Rana’s Kaantha Launched

Malayalam Star actor Dulquer Salman has done an impressive set of films in Telugu like Mahanati and Sita Ramam. His next film Lucky Baskar is due for release. Kaantha is one film that has generated a lot of buzz. The film features Dulquer Salman in the lead role and what makes the film more special is that Tollywood Hulk Rana Daggubati is producing this prestigious film. Selvamani Selvaraj is the director and the film has been launched today in a grand manner today in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Mr Bachchan fame Bhagyashri Borse plays the leading lady in Kaantha.

Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media will bankroll the project. The film has been under pre-production for a year. There are reports that the film will be shot in black and white. More details are expected to be out from the makers soon.