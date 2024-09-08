AP Floods damage estimated at Rs 6800 Cr

The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated the flood-related losses at around 6,800 crore rupees, based on its preliminary assessment that will be submitted to the central government. The floods have damaged crops on 1.69 lakh acres and destroyed horticultural crops on 18,000 acres, affecting a total of 2.34 lakh farmers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the Budameru breaches have been plugged and the flood inflows to Vijayawada have been reduced. The government is collecting rainfall data for assessment and clearing the flood-caused blockades. Naidu mentioned that the Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh have focused on this task for four days, and the army teams have worked closely with the state authorities to plug the breaches.

The Chief Minister stated that Budameru had been extensively encroached upon, with houses built indiscriminately, blocking the water’s flow. Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government’s errors were addressed today and that a breach in Budameru from the previous year was sealed on Saturday.

Furthermore, he accused the former YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of neglecting irrigation projects, which he deemed a “curse” to the state. Here are the department wise losses in AP due to the floods:

Municipal administration: Rs 1,160 Cr

Roads and buildings department: Rs 2,164.5 Cr

Irrigation department: Rs 1,568.6 Cr

Rural water supply department: Rs 75.5 Cr

Fisheries department: Rs 157.86 Cr

Animal husbandry department: Rs 11.5 Cr

Horticulture department: Rs 39.9 Cr

Revenue department: Rs 750 Cr

Electricity department: Rs 481 Cr

Panchayat Raj roads: Rs 167.5 Cr

Fire department: Rs 2 Cr

Agriculture department: Rs 301 Cr

