HYDRA continues Demolitions: Issues Clarity

HYDRA Commissioner assured that no occupied houses will be demolished. This includes houses built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of lakes. However, the public is advised not to purchase any property in these restricted areas. If anyone has doubts about the FTL or buffer zones, they can check the HMDA website or contact the authorities. New constructions in the FTL or buffer zones will be demolished. Structures that were demolished in Madhapur Sunnam Cheruvu, Mallampet Cheruvu of Dundigal, and Ameenpur were unauthorized encroachments or commercial establishments in the restricted zones. No occupied residential houses have been demolished informed HYDRA.

One of the builders named Vijaya Lakshmi, has numerous criminal charges against her and is associated with local political leaders. The structures in Sunnam Cheruvu were previously demolished, but they have reappeared and were demolished again today. Criminal cases or complaints have been filed at the local police stations against the builder Vijaya Lakshmi and former MLA Panyam Katasani Ram Bhoopal Reddy.

The authorities targeted and dismantled a villa constructed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction, which was found to violate regulations. This operation was accompanied by a strong police presence to maintain order. In the Madhapur area, illegal structures near the Sunnam Cheruvu Lake were also demolished. The lake covers 26 acres, and the authorities removed sheds and buildings that were built against regulations within its boundaries and surrounding areas. Many illegal sheds had been set up by encroachers, causing environmental concerns. The demolitions were carried out under tight security, with local police and municipal officials working together. Additionally, in the Ameenpur municipality of Sangareddy district, HYDRA officials removed illegal constructions in the HMT Colony and Vani Nagar areas, with the help of revenue and municipal officials.

-Sanyogita