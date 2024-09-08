x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

HYDRA continues Demolitions: Issues Clarity

Published on September 8, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

HYDRA continues Demolitions: Issues Clarity

HYDRA Commissioner assured that no occupied houses will be demolished. This includes houses built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of lakes. However, the public is advised not to purchase any property in these restricted areas. If anyone has doubts about the FTL or buffer zones, they can check the HMDA website or contact the authorities. New constructions in the FTL or buffer zones will be demolished. Structures that were demolished in Madhapur Sunnam Cheruvu, Mallampet Cheruvu of Dundigal, and Ameenpur were unauthorized encroachments or commercial establishments in the restricted zones. No occupied residential houses have been demolished informed HYDRA.

One of the builders named Vijaya Lakshmi, has numerous criminal charges against her and is associated with local political leaders. The structures in Sunnam Cheruvu were previously demolished, but they have reappeared and were demolished again today. Criminal cases or complaints have been filed at the local police stations against the builder Vijaya Lakshmi and former MLA Panyam Katasani Ram Bhoopal Reddy.

The authorities targeted and dismantled a villa constructed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction, which was found to violate regulations. This operation was accompanied by a strong police presence to maintain order. In the Madhapur area, illegal structures near the Sunnam Cheruvu Lake were also demolished. The lake covers 26 acres, and the authorities removed sheds and buildings that were built against regulations within its boundaries and surrounding areas. Many illegal sheds had been set up by encroachers, causing environmental concerns. The demolitions were carried out under tight security, with local police and municipal officials working together. Additionally, in the Ameenpur municipality of Sangareddy district, HYDRA officials removed illegal constructions in the HMT Colony and Vani Nagar areas, with the help of revenue and municipal officials.

-Sanyogita

Next 35 Chinna Katha Kadhu Success Meet Previous AP Floods damage estimated at Rs 6800 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley