Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Home > Movie News

Mokshagnya’s Transformation: From Trolls to Top

Published on September 6, 2024 by

Mokshagnya’s Transformation: From Trolls to Top

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s successor Mokshagnya is finally making his debut in Telugu cinema. It has been a long wait for the Nandamuri fans. Balakrishna kept saying that Mokshagnya’s debut was getting ready but it was pushed by years. Mokshagnya’s pictures in which he was looking so fat went viral and he was trolled instantly. Even Nandamuri fans hated his looks. Soon, he took time, lost weight and gained the fittest look before making his debut. The first look poster received a thunderous response and everyone is talking about the look of Mokshagnya. From badly being trolled to getting the best look, it was not an easy task for the youngster.

He is said to have taken two complete years to get the needed fit look. He is also trained by Satyanand in Vizag and he completed the training recently. His debut film is announced today and the shoot of the film starts after Dasara. Prasanth Varma is the director and Sudhakar Cherukuri, Tejaswini Nandamuri are the producers. Nandamuri fans are all delighted with the announcement and the look of Mokshagnya. The film will hit the screens next year.

