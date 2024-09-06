x
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Politics

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s inclusion a big boost for Congress

Olympian, Commonwealth gold medalist Vinesh Phogat and Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia joined Indian National Congress on Friday. While speculation over both the wrestlers joining Congress were doing rounds for the past few weeks, they made it true by officially joining the party in the presence of INC national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

With Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, both 30-year-old wrestlers from Haryana, joining Congress, the party’s fortunes in upcoming Haryana Assembly elections have brightened.

Besides electoral advantage in Haryana, these successful sports persons choosing Congress, also gives the Opposition party an image boost up across India. Congress can present itself as the party for the aspirational and successful youth.

According to the sources from Delhi, it is believed that Vinesh Phogat will certainly contest in Assembly elections. It is yet to be decided whether Bajrang Punia will contest elections or not. If Punia does not contest elections, then he will be entrusted with the important responsibility of campaigning for the party, by making campaign committee chief, a post which carries equal significance as PCC chief.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia played key role during wrestlers protest in 2023. Wrestlers had protested against then Wrestling Federation of India president and senior BJP leader Brij Bushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual abuse of women wrestlers by the tainted leader.

As Congress party supported protesting wrestlers, they got inclined towards the grand old party, giving it an image boost, ahead of crucial elections.

Besides being popular sportspersons Vinesh and Bajrang belong to powerful Jat community. So, Congress hopes that it will be able to win over Jats, who play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of Assembly elections in Haryana state.

