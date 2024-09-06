x
Home > Movie News

Nithiin and Shalini blessed with a Baby Boy

Published on September 6, 2024 by

Telugu actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini are expecting their first child this month. Today, Shalini delivered a baby boy and the duo is doing fine. Nithiin himself broke the news saying “Welcoming the NEWEST STAR ? of our family!!”. He also posted a click of the duo along with the hand of the kid. Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri have been in love and they got married in 2020. Nithiin has been working without breaks to take paternity leave from work. He is all delighted with the arrival of a new family member.

Nithiin is shooting for Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and the film is expected to hit the screens this year. Dil Raju is the producer and the film is a stylish action drama. He is also shooting for Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood and the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers will release next year. He has Vikram Kumar’s film lined up and Primeshow Entertainment will produce this project.

Next Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s inclusion a big boost for Congress Previous Venkatesh and Rana donates for Telugu States Flood Victims
