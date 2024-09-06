x
Venkatesh and Rana donates for Telugu States Flood Victims

Venkatesh and Rana donates for Telugu States Flood Victims

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are recovering from the floods. The weather department has warned of a fresh spell of rain and relief activities are currently going on. Several Tollywood celebrities have donated their part for the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Telugu states. Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are the latest to donate for the flood victims. Both the actors have donated Rs 1 crore from the Daggubati family for the Telugu states.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating floods. We are contributing Rs 1 Crore towards the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the Telugu state governments, hoping to bring comfort to those who need it most. Let us rebuild together and emerge stronger” told the official statement of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. Venkatesh is shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s film while Rana is yet to commence the shoot of his upcoming movie.

