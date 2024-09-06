x
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan taking AI Classes in USA

Published on September 6, 2024 by

Kamal Haasan taking AI Classes in USA

Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he has been active in the craft for five decades. Kamal Haasan is also a brilliant director and he produced several flicks. At the age of 69 and staying occupied with many films, he flew to the USA to take up a crash course on Artificial Intelligence. His thriving to learn about new technology has to be appreciated. The actor enrolled for a crash course in the top university of the USA and the classes will start this weekend. The course lasts for 90 days but Kamal Haasan will complete it in 45 days as he has a lot of film commitments lined up.

This says that Kamal Haasan is keen to experiment with AI in his future projects. After the super success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan has a heap of projects lined up in production. He also hiked his remuneration and the actor is in huge demand. His portrayal and performance in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has been appreciated. Kamal Haasan is busy with Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and the film releases next year. He is done with the shoot of Indian 3 and the film releases next year. He also has the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and there are rumors that he will be seen in an important role in Salman Khan’s next film to be directed by Atlee.

