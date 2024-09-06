x
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
A Big Shock for Raj Tarun

Published on September 6, 2024 by

A Big Shock for Raj Tarun

Actor Raj Tarun is facing allegations from his girlfriend Lavanya. The actress alleged that they got married and stayed together for ten years. She complained that Raj Tarun is now dating an actress and ignored her completely. A case has been registered against Raj Tarun in the Narsingi police station and the investigation is going on. Lavanya submitted several proofs and Raj Tarun acquired a bail before the investigation got completed.

The Narsingi cops have filed a chargesheet and it has been finalized that Raj Tarun is accused in the case. The cops have come to a confirmation that all the proofs submitted by Lavanya are true and their investigation confirmed that Raj Tarun and Lavanya have stayed together for ten years. Lavanya submitted the hospital bills along with the call records, audio and video files of them. The High Court has granted bail for Raj Tarun and he is now accused in the case. The current developments say that Raj Tarun will be investigation and his statement will be added in the chargesheet and it will be submitted in the court. Upon the investigation and the action of court, Raj Tarun may be arrested in the case.

His personal problems will impact his professional career for sure. Raj Tarun also delivered a series of flops and his market reached zero. He pinned all his hopes on Bhale Unnade that is due for release on September 13th.

