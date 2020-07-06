Centre will not interfere but Capital shall not be shifted: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh Incharge Sunil Deodhar gave a little more clarity on his party’s position on the issue of Capital shifting proposed by Jagan Reddy regime in AP. He asserted once again that the BJP-led Central Government would not interfere in the State Government’s decision to trifurcate AP Capital. But, at the same time, as a national political party, the BJP would strongly oppose the 3 Capitals decision of Jagan Reddy.

Deodhar emphasised the need for continuing Amaravati as the only Capital City of Andhra Pradesh. He also demanded justice to the thousands of farmers who have donated 34,000 acres of their ancestral property without thinking about the safety and security of their future generations and for the sake of constructing a great, potential capital city for AP.

Deodhar clarified that the Central Government cannot interfere because it is the privilege of the State to decide on its Capital City. The State Government is free to take whatever decision it wants to take in this respect. But, the ruling party in AP should consider the field level issue at hand and address the problems of the farmers. Doedhar asserted that the BJP and the Jana Sena would jointly hold protests for justice to the Amaravati Capital City residents.