Dil Bechara Trailer: Celebration of Love

Dil Bechara happens to be the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away recently leaving the whole country in shock. Disney Plus Hotstar acquired the digital rights of Dil Bechara and the film is set for streaming on the platform on July 24th. Mukesh Chhabra is the director and the makers released the trailer of the film today. The trailer is packed with fun, romance, love, pain and is an emotional journey of two youngsters. The trailer looks extremely colorful and is focused on the lead actors Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘The Fault In Our Stars’. The film is all about a young girl Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) who is a cancer patient and meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), falls for him. The rest of the film is all about their emotional journey and how Manny makes her life beautiful. AR Rahman’s background score brings a fresh breath for the beautiful visuals. Sushant Singh Rajput looks energetic in every frame and he would be badly missed. Sanjana Sanghi’s screen presence and performance should have a special mention.

On the whole, the trailer of Dil Bechara is heartbreaking because of Sushant Singh Rajput and heart touching because of the emotional stuff the trailer carries. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo and Fox Star Studios bankrolled Dil Bechara.