Prabhas-Nag Ashwin project pushed

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is busy with Radhe Shyam and the project is delayed due to the arrival of coronavirus. Being a periodic drama, the film has to be shot in lavish sets and hence the shoot is put on hold. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam after which he would shift his focus towards his next film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin. This sci-fi thriller was planned to roll from October this year.

As per the latest news, the project is pushed and it will roll in March or April 2021. With the coronavirus outbreak, Nag Ashwin kept the pre-production work of the film on hold. The film will be made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and massive sets will be erected for the shoot. The set work was planned to start from August but the plans are pushed to next year. C Ashwini Dutt is the producer and this project will release in 2022.