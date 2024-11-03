x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:

Published on November 3, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh
image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India

Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made fun of BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, hitting back at latter’s controversial comments over change of Chief Minister in Telangana. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Chamala mocked that Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has lost mind.

“BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is behaving strangely of late. He is saying that AICC leadership will change Revanth Reddy, as if he has personally listened to the conversation. I don’t know why he is so much concerned about a Congress Chief Minister and the internal matters of Congress party, in which he has no stake or benefit,” said Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

“It seems like Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is still thinking that he is in Congress. He is in frustration as BJP leadership is not trusting him. Maheshwar Reddy is in such a pathetic situation that, Telangana BJP leadership has not even allotted a room for him in the party’s state office, though he is BJLP leader. Telangana BJP leadership is keeping him at a distance suspecting that he is resorting to extortions,” further said Chamala Kiran, coming down heavily on Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.

“Atleast Congress party had given a good position and a room in Gandhi Bhavan for Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. But he is treated as a second grade citizen in BJP. We feel sorry for him,” mocked Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Stressing that Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has won in a fluke, firebrand Congress MP said that the comments of BJLP leader proves his political ineptness.

Kiran Kumar Reddy hit back at Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, as BJP leader’s recent comments on CM Revanth Reddy, gave way to a political slugfest in Telangana.

Dnr

Previous AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
₹1.4 Lakh Crore Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh
image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India

Most Read

image
Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:
image
AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Related Articles

Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations