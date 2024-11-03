Chamala makes fun of Maheshwar Reddy:

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy made fun of BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, hitting back at latter’s controversial comments over change of Chief Minister in Telangana. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Chamala mocked that Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has lost mind.

“BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is behaving strangely of late. He is saying that AICC leadership will change Revanth Reddy, as if he has personally listened to the conversation. I don’t know why he is so much concerned about a Congress Chief Minister and the internal matters of Congress party, in which he has no stake or benefit,” said Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

“It seems like Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is still thinking that he is in Congress. He is in frustration as BJP leadership is not trusting him. Maheshwar Reddy is in such a pathetic situation that, Telangana BJP leadership has not even allotted a room for him in the party’s state office, though he is BJLP leader. Telangana BJP leadership is keeping him at a distance suspecting that he is resorting to extortions,” further said Chamala Kiran, coming down heavily on Alleti Maheshwar Reddy.

“Atleast Congress party had given a good position and a room in Gandhi Bhavan for Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. But he is treated as a second grade citizen in BJP. We feel sorry for him,” mocked Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Stressing that Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has won in a fluke, firebrand Congress MP said that the comments of BJLP leader proves his political ineptness.

Kiran Kumar Reddy hit back at Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, as BJP leader’s recent comments on CM Revanth Reddy, gave way to a political slugfest in Telangana.

Dnr