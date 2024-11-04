x
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Diwali weekend cheers up Tollywood

Published on November 4, 2024 by nymisha

Diwali weekend cheers up Tollywood

Two straight Telugu films Lucky Baskhar and KA released during the Diwali weekend. Tamil film Amaran also had a wide release in the Telugu states. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the Hindi releases during the Diwali weekend. Both the Telugu films Lucky Baskhar and KA registered good numbers over the Diwali extended weekend in the Telugu states. Lucky Baskhar is performing well across cities and A centres while KA is doing good in mass circuits. Amaran is the biggest surprise for the weekend as the film reported massive numbers despite low publicity. The film opened with packed houses and continued the same till Sunday.

Diwali weekend is fantastic for the movie lovers as all the three films reported good numbers and opened on a positive note. With no notable releases around, Lucky Baskhar and KA are expected to end up on a comfortable note. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 failed to make any impact in the Telugu states. The films opened on a decent note in Hyderabad and they registered poor numbers across other territories. On the whole, the Diwali weekend is good for movie lovers and it cheered up the producers and distributors.

