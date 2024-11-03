AP Government Employees Demand Immediate PRC Commissioner Appointment and Salary Reforms

Government employees in Andhra Pradesh are demanding better working conditions and timely salary payments, according to AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

In a recent media meeting at Vijayawada Revenue Bhavan, Venkateswarlu highlighted several key issues facing government workers. He noted that while salaries used to be paid by the 10th or 15th of each month previously, the situation has improved now.

The employee association has submitted 18 key demands to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu through Chief Minister’s Secretary Muddada Ravichandra. Venkateswarlu emphasized that the PRC (Pay Revision Commission) is overdue by 15 months and urged for immediate appointment of a commissioner.

Speaking about employee benefits, Venkateswarlu pointed out issues with health cards not functioning properly and called for improved cashless medical facilities. He revealed that government employees are owed a total of Rs 25,000 crore in pending dues, including retirement benefits, GPF amounts, and surrender leave payments for police personnel.

“We’re not asking for all dues at once, but at least retired employees should receive their pending payments,” Venkateswarlu stated. He mentioned that government employees have high hopes from the new NDA coalition government.

The JAC chairman expressed concern that despite the festival season approaching, there have been no announcements from the government regarding employee benefits. He urged the government to address these issues promptly, particularly focusing on the appointment of a PRC Commissioner and ensuring timely salary payments.

-Sanyogita