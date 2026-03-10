x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff

Published on March 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Fuel Alert in India: Centre Invokes Emergency Laws to Prevent LPG Shortage
image
Tamannaah in Ravi Teja’s Next?
image
Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff
image
Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original
image
Video: Exclusive Interview For Anantha Sriram

Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced two key decisions that bring relief to teachers and government employees. The government has decided to withdraw cases filed against teachers during the previous regime and has also granted an exemption in attendance rules for blind teachers and visually impaired non-teaching staff.

The cases relate to the large protest held in 2022 demanding the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme. Teachers from across the state gathered in Vijayawada under the banner of the United Teachers Federation and attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s Office. The protest took place near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and drew a large turnout.

Police stopped the march as there was no permission for the protest. The previous government later registered cases against 73 government teachers who took part in the agitation. For the past few years these teachers had been facing legal uncertainty.

After coming to power the coalition government reviewed the issue following requests from teacher unions. The government has now decided to withdraw the cases and provide relief to the teachers. Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajit has issued orders allowing the government to file petitions in court to formally withdraw the cases.

In another decision, the state government has exempted blind teachers and visually impaired non-teaching staff from the facial recognition attendance system used in government schools. The School Education Department has directed that their attendance will be recorded directly by school headmasters through the leave application system.

Teacher associations have welcomed the move and said it will remove practical difficulties faced by visually impaired staff. The government is also preparing to release another DSC notification soon as part of its efforts to strengthen the public education system.

Next Tamannaah in Ravi Teja’s Next? Previous Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original
else

TRENDING

image
Tamannaah in Ravi Teja’s Next?
image
Ritu Varm’s First Look In Gopichand33: Magnetic
image
Did Aamir Khan’s Plan work for Sitaare Zameen Par?

Latest

image
Fuel Alert in India: Centre Invokes Emergency Laws to Prevent LPG Shortage
image
Tamannaah in Ravi Teja’s Next?
image
Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff
image
Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original
image
Video: Exclusive Interview For Anantha Sriram

Most Read

image
Fuel Alert in India: Centre Invokes Emergency Laws to Prevent LPG Shortage
image
Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff
image
Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch