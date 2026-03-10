Chandrababu Govt Withdraws Cases Against Teachers, Grants Relief to Blind Staff

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced two key decisions that bring relief to teachers and government employees. The government has decided to withdraw cases filed against teachers during the previous regime and has also granted an exemption in attendance rules for blind teachers and visually impaired non-teaching staff.

The cases relate to the large protest held in 2022 demanding the cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme. Teachers from across the state gathered in Vijayawada under the banner of the United Teachers Federation and attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s Office. The protest took place near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and drew a large turnout.

Police stopped the march as there was no permission for the protest. The previous government later registered cases against 73 government teachers who took part in the agitation. For the past few years these teachers had been facing legal uncertainty.

After coming to power the coalition government reviewed the issue following requests from teacher unions. The government has now decided to withdraw the cases and provide relief to the teachers. Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajit has issued orders allowing the government to file petitions in court to formally withdraw the cases.

In another decision, the state government has exempted blind teachers and visually impaired non-teaching staff from the facial recognition attendance system used in government schools. The School Education Department has directed that their attendance will be recorded directly by school headmasters through the leave application system.

Teacher associations have welcomed the move and said it will remove practical difficulties faced by visually impaired staff. The government is also preparing to release another DSC notification soon as part of its efforts to strengthen the public education system.