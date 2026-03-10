x
Tamannaah in Ravi Teja's Next?

Published on March 10, 2026 by sankar

Tamannaah in Ravi Teja’s Next?

Milky Beauty Tamannaah has been doing several Bollywood films along with item numbers. She picked up bold attempts among the recent choices and she hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent times. If the speculations are to be believed, Tamannaah is in talks for an important role in Ravi Teja’s upcoming film titled Irumudi which is in shooting mode. Shiva Nirvana is the director.

The team has initiated talks with Tamannaah for an important role and the discussions are on. The actress loved the assignment and the financials are discussed. Priya Bhavani Shankar is the heroine in Irumudi and the film’s shoot is happening at a fast pace. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases post summer.

