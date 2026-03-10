x
Home > Politics

Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original

Published on March 10, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

Revanth 1.0 vs YSR 2.0: The Sequel Killing the Original

In the high-stakes laboratories of political PR, a new narrative is being aggressively tested: the branding of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as “YSR 2.0.” Sources said that this is to increase the “brand image” of CM. While the intent is to capture the nostalgic warmth of the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s welfare era, this exercise is a fundamental misreading of Revanth Reddy’s political DNA. A closer look reveals that this is not just a strategic mismatch, but a potential liability that could alienate his core base and undermine his own stated vision.

The “Reformist” vs. The “Populist”

The fundamental reason Revanth Reddy cannot be YSR 2.0 is rooted in his own identity. When asked how he wishes to be remembered- whether for farmers like YSR or industry like Chandrababu Naidu – Revanth’s response was a clear departure from traditional labels. “I am a reformist,” he stated in an interview in November 2024, consciously aligning himself with the intellectual lineage of PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

YSR was famous for giving immediate help to the poor. Revanth wants to be famous for building the state’s future. Projects like the Skills University, the Sports University, and the development of the “Future City” (the CURE-PURE-RARE economic model) are designed to be “Nalsar and ISB moments” – structural changes that yield results over a decade. YSR was a “Provider” of immediate relief; Revanth is trying to be an “Architect” of long-term capability. Even on Monday, Revanth said he wants policy continuity and so created a 2047 vision document. You cannot pitch a 2047 Vision Document using the branding language of a 2004 welfare era.

The TDP DNA and the Risk of Alienation

The branding exercise also ignores a critical structural reality: Revanth Reddy’s political foundation.

He has a lot of support from people who like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). These fans like him because he is a “builder” and a “fighter.” They liked how he worked when he was in the TDP. For these fans, YSR was an old enemy. If Revanth tries to act like YSR, these fans will feel confused and unhappy. He risks losing his most loyal followers by trying to copy someone they once fought against.

Forcing these supporters to cheer for “YSR 2.0” creates a psychological disconnect. It asks his most loyal “army” to embrace an ideology they spent twenty years fighting. By trying to be a Congress Legend in the mold of YSR, he risks losing the unique “TDP Energy” that actually made him a formidable force and a distinct alternative to the BRS.

A Struggle for the “Original” Brand

The biggest problem with the “YSR 2.0” tag is that the space is already crowded. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spent over a decade building his entire career as the true heir to YSR. He named his party after his father and built a massive welfare system based on his father’s image.

In the eyes of the public, Jagan is the “original” sequel. When Revanth Reddy tries to use the same brand, he looks like a “remake” of someone else’s story. This is made even more complicated by YS Sharmila, who is now in the Congress party. As YSR’s daughter, she has a direct biological claim to that legacy. If the public wants the YSR style of leadership, they will naturally look toward his children first. Revanth Reddy, coming from a completely different political background, will always struggle to look “authentic” in a costume that belongs to someone else’s family.

The Reality of Welfare Today

If you call yourself “YSR 2.0,” people expect YSR-style results. But the reality is different today like Fee Reimbursement – This was YSR’s best work. But today, the government owes thousands of crores to colleges. Many students are worried about their future.

Many welfare schemes today are continuations or adaptations of older models. Expanding schemes like Aarogyasri does not automatically make someone a second YSR.

Rythu Bandhu (now Rythu Bharosa) has faced many delays. Farmers are still waiting for their money. The government cleared farm loans, but it did not get much praise. It felt like a simple bank deal instead of a big emotional moment for farmers.

“Revanth 1.0” > “YSR 2.0”

Revanth Reddy is a unique leader. He has the energy of a new age and the grit of a reformist. He is not a second YSR, and he doesn’t need to be. Trying to be a “2.0” of a past leader makes him look like he is looking backward. Already Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is being constantly poked that he is trying to be YSR based on his attire.

Instead of chasing a ghost, Revanth should own his own name. He should be Revanth 1.0. He has the energy of the Congress and the working style of the TDP.

In politics, the “Sequel” is rarely as good as the “Original” – especially when the lead actor wants to play a different role.

