Change of plans for F3

Talented writer and director Anil Ravipudi is all set with the sequel of F2 titled F3. All the lead actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles from the original. The shoot of the film is kept on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic and Varun Tej wanted to complete the shoot of his boxing drama Ghani. Venky too wanted to take a refreshing break and the shoot of F3 will commence from the first week of October. The entire second half of F3 will be shot in a single schedule. The makers initially wanted to shoot the pending portions in Mysore but the situations are not favorable.

The makers also had plans to erect a special house set for the film. But the plans are changed. The rest of F3 will be shot in the prestigious Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. A long schedule is planned and most of the pending shoot will be wrapped up in Falaknuma Palace. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The film is aimed for release during Sankranthi 2022. Anil Ravipudi revealed that F3 will have double entertainment throughout the film.