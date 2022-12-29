Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna to share the stage?

Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are gearing up for the release of their respective films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Both these mass entertainers are carrying terrific expectations and are releasing in a gap of a day. Mythri Movie Makers is producing both these prestigious films. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna share a great bonding. Chiranjeevi wished that both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy should end up as massive hits and he wished Balayya all the best. As per the update, Mythri Movie Makers is keen to bring both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna on to a common stage.

The production house is planning an interview that will have Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna promoting their films. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will have to give their nod for this interesting idea. This would indeed give a boost to both the films. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna promoting each other’s films will also keep an end to fan wars and there would be no comparison between their films. Hope Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will together promote Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy soon.