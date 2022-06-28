Chiranjeevi gets invite for Modi’s Bhimavaram meet

Megastar and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi got an invitation from the Central government to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on July 4.

The Prime Minister is participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. The Prime Minister would proceed to Visakhapatnam on the same day to address another meeting.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, who held the Ministry of Tourism at the Centre in the UPA government, was invited for the Bhimavaram meeting. As the event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism, and Chiranjeevi hails from the area as his birthplace Moglathuru village is close to the town, the invitation was sent to him.

However, it is not known whether he was invited to share the dais with the Prime Minister or just to grace the occasion one among the VIPs. It is also not known whether the former Union Tourism minister (Chiranjeevi) had accepted the invitation and would attend the meeting.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy had sent the invitation to Chiranjeevi on Tuesday. Kishan Reddy sought to inform Chiranjeevi that the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture with the AP government would be celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju all through the year and sought his support in organising these programmes.

But what is interesting here is whether the invitation was sent to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP and younger brother of Chiranjeevi. If invited, will he share the dais as his rival and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is also likely to be present! However, the chief minister’s presence is also not confirmed yet, but he attends the meeting, it would be quite interesting to see the rivals on the stage!