Rs 800 crore GPF money of AP employees withdrawn!?

The state government employees in Andhra Pradesh are in a shock from last night. Some unidentified source had withdrawn their money from the General Provident Fund (GPF) account without their permission and knowledge.

According to Suryanarayana, the president of the AP Government Employees Association, the withdrawal started on Monday night. The money was withdrawn from the GPF accounts of over 90,000 employees, he said. This amounts to Rs 800 crore, he said.

From his own GPF account, an amount of Rs 83,000 was withdrawn for which he had received a text message. “I don’t know, nor did any of the government employees know who withdrew the money,” Suryanarayana told the media.

He said that he had gone to the finance department to enquire about the withdrawal. However, as the senior officials were not available in the office, he said he could not get a proper answer on the withdrawals.

Suryanarayana wondered who and how the money was withdrawn without the knowledge of the employees. He said that the money was withdrawn earlier too and when they protested, the money was returned to the GPF accounts.

When asked what could be the possibility of withdrawing the money from the GPF accounts, Suryanarayana said that the CPU unit of the finance department has the convenience or technical feasibility to withdraw funds. However, he said that there were no senior officials to confirm the withdrawal and give the reason!

Well, who did this and why are the big questions now bothering the State government employees.