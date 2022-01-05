Chiranjeevi praises Senapathi Team

Soon after watching Senapathi, a web film being streamed by Aha, Megastar Chiranjeevi has penned a heartwarming note congrulating the whole team.

“I have seen Senapathi. Young director Pavan Sadineni has done this film in engaging way with lot of thrilling elements,” said Chiranjeevi in the statement.

He also said, “I am congratulating my daughter Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad for choosing the new subject and I appreciate the young producers.”

Lauding Rajendra Prasad, the Acharya actor said, “My friend and senior actor Rajendra Prasad’s acting is fabulous. My best wishes to Goldbox Entetainments.”

Also starring Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, and Rakendu Mouli, Senapathi is directed by Pavan Sadineni of Prema Ishq Kadhal and Savitri fame.

The crime original is produced by Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments.