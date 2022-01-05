Has TPCC desciplinary committee bitten off more than it can chew?

What if a Disciplinary Committee itself breaks the discipline? That is the strange predicament that he Congress Party is facing in Telangana. The TPCC disciplinary committee is now in the dock for overstepping its brief. The Telangana Congress is now deeply divided with one group supporting it and another slamming it.

After Revanth Reddy’s rival and TPCC working president Turpu Jagga Reddy’s letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi complaining against Revanth’s ways became public, the TPCC disciplinary committee has taken a serious view of it. Committee’s chief and former minister G Chinna Reddy has announced that Jaggareddy would be called before the disciplinary committee to explain the leakage of the letter.

Now questions are being asked as to why Chinna Reddy revealed to the media the action that would be taken against Jagga Reddy. This, many argue, is a violation of the party’s code of conduct. Jagga Reddy said that Chinna Reddy is working at the behest of Revanth Reddy. He said that since the committee works under the PCC chief, the PCC chief has used Chinna Reddy to attack him.

The Revanth detractors point out that during the tenure of Kodanda Reddy and Marri Sasidhar Reddy, the disciplinary committee was never involved in any controversy. They were truly neutral and kept the party interests above all, they point out. It remains to be seen how the party’s high command with bring reconciliation among all the stakeholders.