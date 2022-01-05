Akhanda 34 days Worldwide Collections – Blockbuster

Akhanda has emerged as a Blockbuster as the film has collected a distributor share of 68 Cr Worldwide by the end of 34 days of its run. The business of the film is almost closing but it is sustaining collections at low levels. There is a chance for the film to add some share during Sankranthi as well as it will still run in main centers. This is the highest collected film of Balakrishna by more than 35 percent margin (the previous highest is GPSK: 49.75 Cr Share).

The film is a huge blockbuster for Nizam buyers with 60 percent profits. The collections of the film in AP were hit by the ticket cap where it lost at least 15 Cr distributor share. The film is having a very good run without weekly deficits at main centers which is excellent. Even Overseas, the film is a huge blockbuster with 100% profits for the buyers. It has collected more than 1 Million gross in the USA alone which is outstanding for a mass film.

Area34 days Worldwide Collections11 days worldwide collections8 Days CollectionsFirst weekend (4 days) Collections2 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam19 Cr17.36 Cr15.27Cr12.05Cr6.61 Cr4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded14.90 Cr12.65 Cr11.10Cr8.80Cr5.10 Cr3.25Cr12Cr
UA5.95 Cr5.30 Cr4.63Cr3.77Cr2.08 Cr1.39Cr
Guntur4.85 Cr4.24 Cr3.77Cr3.24Cr2.28 Cr1.87Cr
East4 Cr3.52 Cr3.11Cr2.55Cr1.50 Cr1.05Cr
West3.60 Cr2.94 Cr2.55Cr2.04Cr1.30 Cr0.96Cr
Krishna3.49 Cr3.20 Cr2.77Cr2.26Cr1.24 Cr0.81Cr
Nellore2.46 Cr2.25 Cr2Cr1.70Cr1.17 Cr0.93CrTotal Andhra 25 Cr Ratio
AP+TS 58.25 Cr51.4645.20Cr36.41 Cr21.28 Cr14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 4.70 Cr4.20 Cr3.75Cr3.10 Cr4.50 Cr
Overseas5 Cr4.80 Cr4.40Cr4 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide 67.95 Cr60.46 Cr53.35Cr43.51 Cr56 Cr

